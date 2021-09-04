Whiteheart Market Capitalization Achieves $8.88 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $998.66 or 0.02004106 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $42,565.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00065215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00146136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00193193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.46 or 0.07869555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,090.39 or 1.00521018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.94 or 0.01001277 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.