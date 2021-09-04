Widercoin Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Widercoin has a total market cap of $278,514.69 and approximately $8,235.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00065003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00150362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00190647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.76 or 0.07850172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,825.32 or 1.00005016 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.14 or 0.01001679 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

