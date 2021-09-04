Wilder World (WILD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.03 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wilder World has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $132.04 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00123711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00181219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00800364 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,552,050 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.