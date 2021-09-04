Wing Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.35 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $24.20 or 0.00048404 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $46.35 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00139058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00181427 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.85 or 0.07843218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,901.17 or 0.99821676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.56 or 0.00813275 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,040,289 coins and its circulating supply is 1,915,289 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

