Wing (WING) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.01 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00138697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00182749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.66 or 0.07831321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,023.08 or 1.00173988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.05 or 0.00809131 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

