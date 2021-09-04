Wings Price Tops $0.0555 on Top Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $28,748.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00125388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00182334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.00809993 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

