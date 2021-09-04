Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million.

Several brokerages have commented on WING. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $551,328.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wingstop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $175.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.22, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $177.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

