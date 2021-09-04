WINk (WIN) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010933 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00817299 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars.

