WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.74 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $16.74 million and $593,254.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00059505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00119783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00797833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047338 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.