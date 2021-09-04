Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $594,203.67 and $84,143.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,921.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,885.30 or 0.07782804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.04 or 0.00424743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $709.89 or 0.01422002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00138715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.59 or 0.00686254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.18 or 0.00609312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.63 or 0.00397891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

