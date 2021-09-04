Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Woodward by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 92,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $119.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.89. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. Woodward’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

