Wownero 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $113,946.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $22.43 million and approximately $113,946.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00151452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00190278 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

