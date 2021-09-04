WOWswap (WOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $8.41 or 0.00016812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $95,258.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00152576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00190855 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.41 or 0.07834587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,025.80 or 0.99997499 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.39 or 0.00996234 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 394,015 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

