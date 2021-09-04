Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Hits $10.56 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $10.56 or 0.00021184 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $692,523.96 and approximately $325.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00064667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00155551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00188069 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.81 or 0.07742724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,837.95 or 1.00025989 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.02 or 0.00991504 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

