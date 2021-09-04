Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $50,199.69

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $50,199.69 or 1.00345098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.00 billion and approximately $261.89 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00048990 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00076324 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001657 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.50 or 0.00638652 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 199,223 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.