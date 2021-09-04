Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Up 38% This Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $971.15 or 0.01952792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $42,019.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00156893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00189966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.59 or 0.07750820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,642.04 or 0.99820362 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.60 or 0.00988516 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

