Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Reaches $1,477.89 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $502,481.78 and approximately $24,594.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $1,477.89 or 0.02959749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00061285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00124966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00182450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.61 or 0.00806300 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

