Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.76

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €18.76 ($22.07) and traded as low as €18.26 ($21.48). Wüstenrot & Württembergische shares last traded at €18.28 ($21.51), with a volume of 12,595 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to individuals and groups in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

