Xiotri (XIOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,583.00

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Xiotri has a market cap of $718,168.03 and approximately $17,583.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Xiotri coin can currently be bought for approximately $162.56 or 0.00325162 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00125388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00182334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.00809993 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

