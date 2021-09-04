xRhodium Reaches Market Cap of $898,189.45 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. xRhodium has a total market cap of $898,189.45 and approximately $1,276.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, xRhodium has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005577 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002074 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028144 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001069 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars.

