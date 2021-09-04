XSGD Price Tops $0.74 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $38.13 million and approximately $37,074.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00159332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00188460 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.49 or 0.07753168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00052831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.36 or 0.00988862 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 51,288,011 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

