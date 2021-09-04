xSuter (XSUTER) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $182,548.00

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One xSuter coin can now be bought for about $231.65 or 0.00461459 BTC on exchanges. xSuter has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $182,548.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xSuter has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00064786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00154450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00189089 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.98 or 0.07760829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,246.67 or 1.00091933 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.40 or 0.00988836 BTC.

About xSuter

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

xSuter Coin Trading

