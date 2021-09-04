YAM V3 Market Capitalization Tops $10.98 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $10.98 million and $376,332.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001754 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00123871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00178124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00801043 BTC.

YAM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,918,630 coins and its circulating supply is 12,536,014 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

