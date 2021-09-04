Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Yandex by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,808 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after acquiring an additional 456,198 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Yandex by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,984,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after acquiring an additional 435,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,389,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,004,000 after acquiring an additional 405,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $78.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 154.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. Yandex has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.25.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.