Ycash Market Capitalization Achieves $4.19 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $15,018.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ycash has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00320068 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00169988 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.43 or 0.00206904 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002467 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,534,281 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.