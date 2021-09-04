YEE Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One YEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YEE has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. YEE has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $242,018.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00122975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00172411 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

