Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,224 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 50,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Yelp worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at $1,085,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Yelp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Yelp by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,082 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Yelp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,610 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.