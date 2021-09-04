YENTEN (YTN) Price Up 65.3% This Week

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $107,823.98 and $4,241.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YENTEN has traded up 65.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,845.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,871.65 or 0.07767318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.88 or 0.00431087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $703.64 or 0.01411648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00138000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.78 or 0.00629508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.03 or 0.00609948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00382215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005949 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

