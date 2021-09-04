YF Link (YFL) Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $365,329.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for about $145.01 or 0.00290361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00123871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00178124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00801043 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

