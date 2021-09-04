YIELD App (YLD) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $69.14 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00059428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00120054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00799228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047705 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,350,049 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

