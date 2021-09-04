Yield Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $64,082.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $64,082.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

