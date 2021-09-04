YOU COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $551,247.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $551,247.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00123294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00181183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.20 or 0.00799111 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.