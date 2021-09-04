Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.95 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

