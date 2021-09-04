Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. GreenSky posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenSky.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after buying an additional 817,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GreenSky by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GreenSky by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after buying an additional 242,510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in GreenSky by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 75,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 414,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,953. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.33.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
