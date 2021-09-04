Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. GreenSky posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after buying an additional 817,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GreenSky by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GreenSky by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after buying an additional 242,510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in GreenSky by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 75,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 414,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,953. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

