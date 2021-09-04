Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.57. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%.

HEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of HEP opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.