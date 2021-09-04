Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the highest is $1.39. Humanigen reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Humanigen stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -2.35. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,871,674.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,111,107 shares of company stock valued at $38,222,558. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Humanigen by 1,884.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 122,349 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Humanigen by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

