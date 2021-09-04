Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to Post $3.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings of $5.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $15.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 375 shares of company stock worth $79,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after acquiring an additional 180,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,138,000 after buying an additional 76,764 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HII traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.17. 115,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

