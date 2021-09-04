Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to post $38.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.41 million and the lowest is $35.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $38.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $154.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $161.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $149.59 million, with estimates ranging from $140.30 million to $158.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $21.72 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,900,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

