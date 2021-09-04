Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post $215.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $221.28 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $123.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $801.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $768.67 million to $845.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $980.90 million, with estimates ranging from $911.66 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lowered Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $33.51 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.