Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 786,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 95,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 84,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.