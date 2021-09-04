Zacks: Analysts Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.24. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ePlus.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUS. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $109.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,470. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44. ePlus has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $88,299.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,493.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

