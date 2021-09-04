Zacks: Analysts Expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Hecla Mining reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 6,185,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,057,108. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

