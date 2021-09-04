Zacks: Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 672,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,792. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

