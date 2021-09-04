Zacks: Analysts Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to post $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

JELD opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

