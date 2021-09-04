Zacks: Analysts Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.54). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIND. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $700.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,337 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 198.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 57,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

