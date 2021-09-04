Zacks: Analysts Expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Analysts expect that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Get Matterport alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $17.96 on Friday. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matterport (MTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.