Zacks: Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce sales of $93.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.37 million and the highest is $95.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $103.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $392.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $353.06 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $367.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $36.38 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

