Zacks: Analysts Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.23). Natera reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $106,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,752,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,057 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

