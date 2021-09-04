Zacks: Analysts Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Ooma reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on OOMA. B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

OOMA opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,406.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 9.4% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ooma by 77.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 97.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.