Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.24). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $775,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.